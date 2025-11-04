Ethan Page & Chelsea Green ‘Creamed On’ In NXT Celebration Gone Wrong

The November 4, episode of WWE NXT didn’t turn out well for Ethan Page and Chelsea Green, who had hoped to celebrate their recent win. At AAA Day of the Dead, the duo won the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships, ending the nearly year-long reign of Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra.

On WWE NXT, the pair, alongside Alba Fyre, had a huge celebration planned, which included a large cake in the ring. The festivities were cut short when Joe Hendry arrived and teased a female partner, who turned out to be Thea Hail. The Chase U alum covered the new champions in cream. Hail and Hendry then took the fight to the champs and Fyre, and ended the segment standing tall.

Backstage, Green and Page were outraged. Using some choice language, Green shared that she had never experienced anything like this in all her life.

“Disgusting! Disgusting behavior! We were disrespected in Monterrey and we were disrespected tonight! I have never been creamed on like this before!”

Page made clear that he hasn’t been ‘creamed on’ like this before either. The double champion, who could soon hold three titles, added that “I wanted to cut the cake and eat it with a fork!” before sharing that this situation is “B.S!”

Page and Green weren’t happy to see Hail and Hendry, but the two teams will collide once again very soon. A match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships has been confirmed for the upcoming two-week NXT Gold Rush event. After being embarrassed and ‘creamed on,’ Green and Page will have to hope Hendry and Hail don’t stand tall once more when the gold is on the line.

WWE NXT Gold Rush will air from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 18 and 25, 2025.