Ethan Page Wins NXT North American Title to Cap Off First Year in WWE

The May 27 episode of WWE NXT delivered a standout night of action, kicking off with a high-stakes title change. In the show’s opener, Ricky Saints defended his NXT North American Championship against Ethan Page in an intense bout. NXT General Manager Ava appeared early in the segment, insisting that the match must produce a clear winner.

The contest spilled over into a commercial break, with the action escalating around the announce table. As the referee urged the competitors back into the ring, Ethan Page hit an RKO onto a steel chair at ringside, targeting Ricky Saints’ throat.

Page continued targeting Ricky’s throat, eventually snapping the top rope into him before delivering his finisher. That final sequence secured the victory and crowned Ethan Page as the new NXT North American Champion.

Later in the show, Page appeared once again and gloated with his title. It was then announced that a huge title match is coming for the new North American Champion.

This marks the latest piece of gold for Page, who is already a former NXT Champion. After capturing NXT’s two top titles for men, all within a year of his arrival in NXT on May 28, 2024, the future looks bright for the ‘All Ego’ Superstar.

