First Two Title Matches Officially Set for WWE NXT No Mercy 2025

WWE has announced two major title matches for the upcoming WWE NXT No Mercy event, set for September 27th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida:

NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice will challenge the reigning champion, Jacy Jayne, after earning her spot by winning a triple threat match against Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker at the recent NXT Heatwave event.

WWE Women's Speed Championship: Sol Ruca will defend her title against the winner of a tournament that will be determined on the September 2nd episode of NXT. The tournament includes participants from Raw or SmackDown, NXT, TNA, and AAA.

These matches, as well as the announcement that the WWE Speed Championships are moving to the NXT brand, were all made official at Sunday’s NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event (PLE)

How to Watch WWE No Mercy 2025

Fans in the United States can watch the event live via streaming on Peacock. International audiences can catch the show on Netflix, as WWE’s NXT premium live events will remain on their established streaming partners.

Who Are The Other NXT Champions Likely to Defend at No Mercy?

To get a sense of the champions currently representing NXT:

NXT Champion: Oba Femi (recently retained his title at Heatwave)

Oba Femi (recently retained his title at Heatwave) NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page

Ethan Page NXT Tag Team Champions: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger NXT Heritage Cup: Super Nova Sessions

Super Nova Sessions NXT Women’s Champion: Jacy Jayne (to defend vs. Lola Vice at No Mercy)

Jacy Jayne (to defend vs. Lola Vice at No Mercy) NXT North American Women’s Champion: Sol Ruca (also the current Women’s Speed Champion)

Sol Ruca (also the current Women’s Speed Champion) Other Possible Defenses: Don’t rule out titles like the NXT Heritage Cup or North American Championship potentially being on the line, as No Mercy draws nearer.

What’s Next: Tuesday’s NXT on the CW

This Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW will be a must-watch, serving as the official fallout show from Heatwave. It’s expected to answer many questions for No Mercy, with reactions from both Lola Vice and Sol Ruca, as well as further developments for other storylines and championship matches. New challengers could emerge, and the match card will begin to take shape as the aftermath of Heatwave is felt throughout the NXT roster.