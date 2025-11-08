WWE NXT’s Hank & Tank Win GHC Tag Team Titles in NOAH

More WWE Superstars are capturing gold outside of the promotion as NXT’s Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are now the GHC Tag Team Champions. The duo won the gold on the November 8, edition of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation event, dethroning Masa Kitamiya and Takashi Sugiura.

The victory celebration of Hank and Tank was short-lived. Immediately after the match, Naomichi Marufuji and Kenoh emerged as the first challengers of the new GHC Tag Team Champions.

HANK AND TANK ARE THE NEW GHC TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/sI5mh3gddc — Peps? (@Peps_Wrestling) November 8, 2025

This is the third tag title reign for Hank and Tank over the past 12 months, with each reign happening in a different promotion. In December 2024, the pair won the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championships. At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this year, the duo won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

Hank and Tank aren’t the only WWE Superstars to hold non-WWE gold. NXT’s Kelani Jordan is the TNA Knockouts Champion, though siding with TNA at Showdown has left her isolated from the NXT roster. Chelsea Green and Ethan Page are the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions after winning the titles from Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra on November 2.

It remains to be seen if Hank and Tank will be able to keep their gold in their first title defense against Marufuji and Kenoh. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the new GHC Tag Team Champions.