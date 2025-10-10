NXT Champion Potentially Injured During Live Event

A current NXT Champion might have suffered a live event injury.

The development brand held a live event in KEMBA Live! in Columbus, Ohio, this Thursday night, featuring names such as DIY, Trick Williams, and Candice LaRae in action. One of the matches on the card saw the current NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne teaming with her Fatal Influence partner Fallon Henley to take on the duo of Sol Ruca and Zaria.

According to fans in attendance, Jayne grabbed her quad towards the ending of the bout and tagged out of the match. Ruca and Zaria then picked up the victory in the bout. After the bell, the referee threw up the X sign, indicating a legitimate injury, and the NXT Champion had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.

Jacy jane got the X after the match and limbed off @FadeHubb pic.twitter.com/YNqbEgvPqW — Mathis Amidon (@bonesamidon) October 10, 2025

The same show also featured the WWE in-ring return of Omos after more than a year. He defeated Lexis King in a singles match at the show. The Giant had not competed under the WWE banner since the April 5, 2024 episode of SmackDown where he was part of the Andre The Giant memorial battle royal.

Not much is known about Jayne’s status at the moment so it’s hard to say if she’ll be missing any time from the ring or what the future holds for the Women’s title.

SEScoops wishes a speedy recovery to Jacy Jayne.