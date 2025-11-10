Joe Hendry Drops American Pie Parody Ahead Of NXT Gold Rush

Joe Hendry has once again shown off his musical skills ahead of a huge title match set for WWE NXT Gold Rush. The new track, Ethan and Chelsea Got Pied, parodies American Pie from Don McLean and reflects on Chelsea Green and Ethan Page getting covered in pie during a recent episode of WWE NXT.

Hendry pokes fun at the reigning AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, calling Page a “disgrace” for his actions. In a risque-pushing line aimed at Green, Hendry says “Chelsea got pie says she’s never been creamed, but that is a lie.”

Hendry also takes aim at Green’s husband Matt Cardona, a previous recipient of a song from the popular Scottish wrestler. Hendry states that, despite Green being a married woman, “Ethan Page is with her most of the time, but Matt Cardona says that it’s fine.”

Hendry’s singing comes ahead of WWE NXT Gold Rush, where he and Thea Hail will challenge Page and Green for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles. Green and Page won the titles in early November 2025, defeating La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana. This win made Page, the NXT North American Champion, a double champion, while Green became a double champion on the November 7, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Time will tell if Hendry and Hail can bring an end to Page and Green’s time as AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. NXT Gold Rush will take place from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 18, and November 25.