John Cena Set To Reveal Iron Survivor Lineup On NXT Next Week

John Cena is set for one last weekly TV appearance.

The Cenation Leader made his final Raw appearance from Madison Square Garden in New York yesterday, where he competed in a six-man tag team match.

Fans were expecting this to be Cena’s final weekly TV appearance, but an announcement on this week’s episode of NXT surprised people.

This week’s episode of the Black & Silver show featured a video package from NXT General Manager Ava. She talked about the upcoming Deadline PPV and the return of the Iron Survivor challenge.

John Cena To Pick Iron Survivor Contestants

Ava mentioned how in the past, legends were invited to pick names for this match on both Women’s and Men’s sides. This year, however, it will be John Cena who will be deciding the full lineup for both the bouts, which will be revealed next week:

With NXT Deadline and the Iron Survivor Challenge slowly approaching, who will be competing?!



One person will decide that, and that person is The GOAT, JOHN CENA! ? pic.twitter.com/SbUgfTnwdJ — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2025

John Cena has visited the WWE Performance Center during his retirement tour, and it’s the reason he has decided to feature NXT talents in his final show.

Though it seems unlikely that he’ll be making an in-person appearance at the show next week, and the announcement will most likely be made via a video package.

NXT Deadline this year will be taking place in San Antonio, Texas on December 6th, only a week before John Cena’s retirement match at the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event.