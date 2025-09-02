Jordynne Grace Still Battles Body Insecurities, NXT Storyline Is “Very Personal”

Jordynne Grace underwent a dramatic physical transformation to become the jacked juggernaut that has been dominating in WWE NXT. Grace’s impressive physique is impossible to ignore, and the former TNA Knockouts World Champion has opened up about her reasoning and the issues she faces to this day.

On the Unlikely podcast, Grace shared all on her physical transformation. What started off as a way for Grace to document her own journey has since become a way to help others.

“Posting my transformation and my story and my progress—that was more for me than for other people. But when I started to see how it was affecting other people and getting them motivated and helping them, then I wanted to do more of it and that’s what kept me going.”

Currently, Grace is feuding with Blake Monroe, who hasn’t shied away from taking shots at Grace’s appearances. In a startling revelation, Grace shared that her storyline with The Glamor is “a very personal one,” and shaed that it is “real” for her.

While Grace has changed herself physically, a mental battle continues to wage on. The former Knockouts World Champion admitted to still facing struggles, though she is working through it.

“Maybe I do look at myself in the mirror sometimes and I still see that same insecure person. But the more important thing is that we can see past that now. Instead of that scaring us, it motivates us into doing something better… I’ve never had to publicly address my insecurities and this has been very therapeutic to be able to do with such a large audience.”



Grace is proving to be a force to be reckoned with on WWE TV and many expect big things for her in the future. Grace’s comments show that the Juggernaut isn’t afraid to share her more personal side, especially if it can help others.