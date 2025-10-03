Jordynne Grace Slams Showdown Snub, TNA Champion Responds

WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling will collide at the upcoming ‘Showdown’ event, but as it stands, Jordynne Grace will not be a part of the event. For Grace, a name associated with both brands, this snub cannot stand. In a video shared to social media, Grace made her views clear when addressing NXT GM Ava, and TNA’s Director of Authority Santino Marella.

“I was trying to bite my tongue, but I just can’t anymore. There is no NXTNA without Jordynne Grace… There is no Showdown without me setting the stage for it two years ago.”

It’s unclear if Ava or Marella have responded to Grace’s comments, but Kelani Jordan certainly took notice. The NXT star, who will represent TNA as Knockouts Champion at Showdown, poked fun at Grace for being left out.

Okay fine, bring your TNA shirt and I can fit you in as our mascot. As TNA Captain and Knockouts World Champion, that’s the best I can do! ?? https://t.co/3zp4z2pekS — Kelani Jordan (@kelani_wwe) October 3, 2025

Grace’s frustration carries weight. In 2024, while holding the TNA Knockouts Championship, she made a surprise appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Later that year, she appeared in WWE NXT—while still under TNA contract—helping launch the groundbreaking partnership between the two promotions.

With only days to go before Showdown, questions remain: will Grace force her way onto the card, and after being snubbed from Team NXT, where will the Juggernaut’s loyalties lie if she does appear?