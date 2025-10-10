Kelani Jordan & Shiloh Hill Sign With Paradigm Talent Agency

Two more WWE names have signed with the Paradigm Talent Agency, as the company continues to grow its portfolio of pro wrestlers. According to Sports Business Journal, Paradigm has signed NXT star and current TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, along with WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill. The pair are the first developmental talents in WWE to sign with Paradigm.

Paradigm will support the pair in contract negotiations, as well as with branding outside of the ring and media opportunities. Speaking to SBJ, Paradigm agent Nick LoPiccolo spoke highly of the connection to WWE.

“Paradigm is bullish on WWE talent because the marketplace dictates the demand. If the marketplace takes a turn, we will be at the forefront of that cultural change.”

Paradigm launched its sports initiative in November 2024, after brokering the Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson fight on Netflix. Jordan and Hill join CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Sheamus, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss, among other WWE names, to sign with Paradigm.

Both Jordan and Hill are riding high in their current WWE roles. Jordan recently captured the TNA Knockouts Championship that had been vacated by Ash By Elegance. As for Hill, his victory on WWE LFG season 2 has earned the young wrestler an NXT contract.

It remains to be seen what opportunities await Hill and Jordan now they are being represented by Paradigm. For now, it’s clear that the duo are ready to make major moves in and out of the ring.