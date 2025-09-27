Kelani Jordan Wins Vacant TNA Knockouts Title at Victory Road 2025

Kelani Jordan, a WWE NXT Superstar, won the vacant TNA Knockouts World Championship at TNA Victory Road on September 26, 2025. The title had been relinquished earlier in the event by Ash by Elegance, who announced she was stepping away from in-ring competition.

After a battle royal, Jordan and Lei Ying Lee became the final two competitors, and Jordan ultimately defeated Lee in a match officiated by special referee Indi Hartwell to claim her first TNA Knockouts title.

Kelani Jordan will now defend the TNA Knockouts Championship against Indi Hartwell at the upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view.