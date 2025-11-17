Latest On Tony D’Angelo Amid WWE NXT Hiatus

Tony D’Angelo was once one of the top names in WWE NXT but it has been a long time since fans saw him on programming. Now, more has come to light about ‘The Don’ of WWE’s silver brand.

D’Angelo was spotted backstage at the November 11, taping of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida, Fightful Select reports. D’Angelo wasn’t dressed to train or film content, so his appearance shouldn’t be taken as a sign of an imminent return. Those who saw D’Angelo were said to be glad he came by.

The Don hasn’t been seen at the WWE Performance Center in months, Fightful added. In October, it was reported that D’Angelo’s absence is not related to any injury but instead, he had asked for time off.

D’Angelo arrive in WWE NXT in 2021 and was immediately positioned as an exciting prospect to watch. D’Angelo is a former WWE NXT North American Champion, having ended the record-long reign of Oba Femi. He is also a former NXT Tag Team Champion and NXT Heritage Cup winner.

In October, D’Angelo was advertised for a WWE NXT in Detroit, but the show came and went without an appearance from ‘The Don.’ Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Tony D’Angelo.