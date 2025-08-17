Mandy Rose Recalls WWE NXT Herpes Outbreak

Mandy Rose’s had two runs in WWE NXT, her first as a young star in training and her second as an established Superstar of the ring. Speaking with her husband and former NXT talent Tino Sabbatelli on their Power Alphas podcast, Mandy recalled having to clean the rings early into her WWE career.

“We had to clean the rings in NXT ’cause there was like a— a herpes outbreak, guys. I don’t even know if everyone knows that one.”

Several Superstars were forced to clean the ring, not just to keep things hygenic, but also as a sign of humility early into their careers. For Rose, she believes this approach helped keep talent humble, no matter what success they may have had before WWE.

“This is the beautiful thing too. I get why they do this for most people as well. It’s because there’s always, you know, a bottom. You always have to work your way up.”

Mandy contrasted her early years with WWE’s current developmental approach where talent arrive in various manners. Whether its an indie talent, a huge name from elsewhere, or an NIL signing, Rose believes that newcomers dring her time were expected to set up lights and clean mats.

Cleaning a ring after a herpes outbreak may sound extreme, but for Mandy and her peers, it was simply part of paying dues. For Rose, who hasn’t wrestled since WWE, it was all a lesson in keeping herself humble in the massive promotion.