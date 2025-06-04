Update On Mariah May’s WWE Debut, Potential Name Change

Former AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May has officially joined WWE, making her debut during the June 3, edition of WWE NXT. May appeared on the balcony during a segment involving NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and made her intentions to win the gold crystal clear.

According to Fightful Select, May’s surprise appearance was kept under tight wraps. Sources say only a select few within WWE were aware of her involvement ahead of time, with even staff in the Gorilla position reportedly learning about the segment just moments before it aired.

May has now signed a multi-year contract with WWE, the report adds. Behind the scenes, internal movement had already begun to prepare for her arrival, including several recent NXT call-ups to the main roster. Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez have all been moved to the main roster, with Jordynne Grace expected to join them shortly.

May was officially removed from AEW’s online roster on May 31, though her management initially claimed she was still under contract. New reports suggest her deal quietly expired at the start of June. AEW had shown interest in retaining her but May clearly felt that a move to WWE was the right decision.

It’s unclear whether she’ll continue using the Mariah May name in WWE, as May didn’t state her name on the show, and WWE’s social media accounts have avoided giving her name. Some see this as similar to Ricky Starks, as WWE avoided using his name before rebranding him as Ricky Saints. According to a report from WrestleVotes, May is expected to receive a new ring name, though this has not been confirmed.