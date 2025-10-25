Matt Hardy Reacts To Use of AI On NXT

Matt Hardy believes technology is only dumbing us down.

The use of AI in wrestling has become a topic of discussion recently, after Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has hired Cyrus Kowsari to help them transition to AI-based storytelling. Those reports have since been debunked but people continue to discuss how this growing technology will affect the business.

During the most recent episode of his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy was asked about the use of AI during their NXT segment this week. The wrestling veteran claimed that he was ok with the technology being used in this instance:

“It was interesting. It was cool how they were able to do that and give a look of how the transformation happens underneath the water where that’s always been left up to the imagination before. I was okay with it. If you’re going to use that, it was a decent time to use it,”

I Have No Interest: Matt Hardy

This Tuesday’s NXT featured a video package hyping the upcoming Halloween Havoc match between the Hardy Boyz and Darkstate. The package featured the Attitude Era stars diving into the Lake of Reincarnation and emerging as Broken Matt and Brother Nero. Some AI footage was used to show this transformation under the lake.

When asked if he uses ChatGPT to help write his promos, Matt Hardy claimed that he has no interest in it and he still writes his own promos:

“I’m still writing mine. My wife is current with that stuff, but I have no interest in any of it. Technology has already dumbed us down way too much as it is.”

The Hardy Boyz hold both the NXT and TNA tag team championships at the moment. They’ll be defending the WWE branded belts in a Broken Rules match against Darkstate this Saturday.