Mr. Iguana & La Parka Appear At WWE NXT, Halloween Havoc Match Made

The AAA influence was felt during the October 21, edition of WWE NXT, as Mr. Iguana and La Parka made a surprise appearance during the show. One of the night’s matches saw TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater retain his title against Stacks. For the match, Je’Von Evans was in the corner of Slater and the pair shared a promo after the match.

Evans said that he and Slater could face anyone from WWE, NXT, TNA Wrestling, or somewhere else. The pair was then interrupted by Mr. Iguana and La Parka. Iguana shared that Ava has approved a tag-team match between the two sides at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

Mr. Iguana and La Parka are two of the most popular stars in AAA. Earlier this year, Mr. Iguana became a viral hit with wrestling fans after an appearance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event. WWE wasted no time in capitalizing on his popularity as they created merch for him, including a puppet of his Iguana.

The October 21, episode of WWE NXT also saw Sol Ruca’s time as Women’s North American Champion come to an end. In the ring, Ruca vacated the gold due to an injury, and her ally Zaria will battle Blake Monroe at Halloween Havoc.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from that show.