Noam Dar Injured, WWE NXT Heritage Cup Vacated

WWE NXT just lost one of its top stars as Noam Dar is out with an injury. On June?21, NXT General Manager Ava took to X with the dissapointing news. As a result of the injury, Dar will be vacating the NXT Heritage?Cup Championship, though the cup will find a new owner soon.

Due to injury, Noam Dar will not be able to compete this Tuesday and will have to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship.



This Tuesday, Stacks with compete in a match to crown a new Heritage Cup Champion against an opponent to be named. @WWENXT — A V A (@avawwe_) June 21, 2025

Dar had won the Cup on April?22, 2025, marking a record-setting fourth reign with the cup. His most recent match was against Stacks in a live event on June?13, though it is unclear if this match caused the injury. Dar had also been part of Meta-Four though the group disbanded earlier this year.

Time will tell who holds the NXT Heritage Cup next. We at SEScoops would like to wish Dar a full and speedy recovery.