HomeNewsNXT
NXT

Noam Dar Injured, WWE NXT Heritage Cup Vacated

by Thomas Lowson

WWE NXT just lost one of its top stars as Noam Dar is out with an injury. On June?21, NXT General Manager Ava took to X with the dissapointing news. As a result of the injury, Dar will be vacating the NXT Heritage?Cup Championship, though the cup will find a new owner soon.

Dar had won the Cup on April?22, 2025, marking a record-setting fourth reign with the cup. His most recent match was against Stacks in a live event on June?13, though it is unclear if this match caused the injury. Dar had also been part of Meta-Four though the group disbanded earlier this year.

Time will tell who holds the NXT Heritage Cup next. We at SEScoops would like to wish Dar a full and speedy recovery.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News