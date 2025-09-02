NXT’s Josh Briggs Fakes Out Crowd With Undertaker Entrance

The audience at the September 2, edition of WWE NXT were thrilled when they thought The Undertaker was appearing, only to have their dreams crushed by Josh Briggs. During the show, Je’Von Evans appeared and apologized to the crowd for not winning the NXT Championship from Oba Femi at WWE Heatwave.

As Evans spoke, the titantron showed a motorcycle-riding individual arrival and many believed it would be The Undertaker. Though Evans shared his doubts, the fans cheered loudly at the sound of an all-familiar gong, confident that the WWE Hall of Famer was making a surprise appearance.

Instead of the Phenom, it was Josh Briggs, who earned boos from the crowd due to his fake-out. Briggs said that Evans would never be good enough to be NXT Champion, and when Evans tried to attack Josh, Briggs laid him out.

With The Undertaker appearing for WWE NXT multiple times over the past year, it’s no wonder why some fans were convinced that the Deadman was around. Ultimately, that wasn’t meant to be, as Josh Briggs not only got one over on Je’Von Evans in the ring, but also got one over on the fans.