NXT Preview (5/13): Oba Femi Title Defense, Battleground Contract Signing

Here’s the preview for tonight’s WWE NXT, broadcasting live on the CW Network at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey

The dominant Oba Femi puts his momentum to the test against technical specialist Charlie Dempsey of the No Quarter Catch Crew in a highly anticipated singles match.

Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

“The Don of NXT” Tony D’Angelo faces off with the high-flying Wes Lee in a clash that could have major implications for the NXT North American Title scene.

Joe Hendry and Trick Williams contract signing for the TNA World Championship at Battleground

With Battleground approaching, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and NXT’s Trick Williams will make their title match official with a contract signing, promising fireworks ahead of their showdown.

Tonight’s episode continues the build to WWE Battleground on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.