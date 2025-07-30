NXT’s Sol Ruca Breaking Records As A WWE Double Champion

Sol Ruca isn’t just the WWE Women’s North American Champion, but also the reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion. Not only is the young Superstar already a double champion, but she’s breaking records along the way.

This week, Ruca passed 100 days as the Women’s North American Champion, and also passed 100 days as the WWE Speed Women’s Champion. With these milestones, Ruca is the longest reigning Women’s double-champion of all time, surpassing the likes of Bayley, Becky Lynch, Stephanie Vaquer, Paige/Saraya, and more.

H/T to @WrestlingStatcast for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

Ruca is only the second Superstar to hold an NXT and non-NXT Championship at the same time, joining Paige/Saraya who briefly held the NXT Women’s and WWE Divas Titles. Ruca won her WWE Speed Women’s title from Candice LeRae, dethroning the inaugural champion during a Speed taping in April 2025.

In July, Ruca made her WWE main roster debut on SmackDown as part of the build to WWE Evolution 2. With Ruca impressing both in and out of WWE NXT, it may be just a matter of time before a move to either SmackDown or Raw becomes a permanent thing.