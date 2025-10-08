TNA Knockouts Invited To NXT Women’s Title Contenders Match

The WWE NXT Vs. TNA Showdown is in the history books, but this won’t be the last time fans see Superstars from both brands face off. In the closing moments of Showdown, NXT GM Ava and TNA’s Director of Authority Santino Marella met to talk business. The pair agreed to a battle royal next week that will feature NXT and TNA talent. The winner will earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc.

This is interesting…



NEXT WEEK, we will have a No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal to determine the next challenger to the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc, AND the @ThisIsTNA Knockouts Division has been invited to take part! ? pic.twitter.com/DpyRbWL8LN — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2025

There’s no shortage of TNA Knockouts who could seize this opportunity. TNA is home to former WWE talent, including Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay, Lei Ying Lee, Mara Sade, and Steph De Lander. There are also stars who’ve never signed with WWE who would love to make an impact by winning the battle royal. These include Myla Grace, Harley Hudson, Rosemary, and Jody Threat, among others.

The NXT Women’s Championship is currently held by Jacy Jayne, who dethroned Stephanie Vaquer in May 2025 in what many at the time called an upset. Shortly after, Jayne made history by winning the TNA Knockouts title, becoming the first wrestler to hold WWE and TNA gold simultaneously. Her reign would end at Heatwave.

Time will tell who earns a shot at Jayne’s title, but whether the challenger comes from WWE NXT or TNA, one woman will walk into Halloween Havoc with a golden opportunity. WWE NXT Halloween Havoc takes place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.