Multi-Generation Star Shows Off Nasty Injury After Brutal WWE NXT Match

Uriah Connors is experiencing the painful realities of life in the ring after stepping inside the ring with Dark State. The fourth-generation WWE star and son of Fit Finlay suffered a brutal mouth injury during the June 3 episode of NXT, and he hasn’t hesitated to show fans just how real things got.

Connors teamed with Andre Chase and Kale Dixon as part of Chase U, but the trio fell to Darkstate’s Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Osiris Griffin. The loss wasn’t Connors’ only takeaway from the night. Shortly after the match, he took to social media with a graphic injury update that had fans cringing.

J a few chipped teeth and lil hole in the tongue… nun crazy ? pic.twitter.com/AwsBItk6wk — URIAH CONNORS (@WWE_URIAH) June 4, 2025

The 20-year-old prospect later shared that he underwent dental work to repair the damage. Still in obvious discomfort, Connors kept his sense of humor.

On behalf of Dark State… I j took a needle to the face ? #newteeth — URIAH CONNORS (@WWE_URIAH) June 5, 2025

Previously known as Brogan Finlay, Connors signed with WWE in December 2023. He made his televised debut during NXT Roadblock in March 2024 in a match against Shawn Spears. By April, he had officially joined the revamped Chase U faction, continuing the Finlay family’s storied wrestling legacy. Though he’ll be back in the ring soon enough, he may have to think twice the next time he’s offered a match against Dark State.