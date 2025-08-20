HomeNewsNXT
NXT

Champion & Challenger Collide After WWE NXT in Philadelphia

by Thomas Lowson

The August 19, episode of WWE NXT saw a new challenger confirmed for WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi. In a gruelling main event, Je’Von Evans earned himself a match with The Ruler with a hard-fought win over Trick Williams. The chaotic main event concluded with TNA’s Mike Santana distracting Trick, allowing for Evans to capitalize and get the win.

Evans had little time to celebrate his massive victory. In a WWE NXT Digital Exclusive, Evans was confronted by Femi. Oba, who has dominated as WWE NXT Champion since January, held his title aloft, a clear message that he doesn’t plan on losing the gold anytime soon.

Evans and Femi will battle at WWE Heatwave which will take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. With a stacked card including NXT and main roster talent, as well as stars from TNA Wrestling in action, it remains to be seen who will walk away as the WWE NXT Champion.

Trick Williams Roasts Fans At WWE NXT in Philadelphia
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News