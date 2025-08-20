Champion & Challenger Collide After WWE NXT in Philadelphia

The August 19, episode of WWE NXT saw a new challenger confirmed for WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi. In a gruelling main event, Je’Von Evans earned himself a match with The Ruler with a hard-fought win over Trick Williams. The chaotic main event concluded with TNA’s Mike Santana distracting Trick, allowing for Evans to capitalize and get the win.

Evans had little time to celebrate his massive victory. In a WWE NXT Digital Exclusive, Evans was confronted by Femi. Oba, who has dominated as WWE NXT Champion since January, held his title aloft, a clear message that he doesn’t plan on losing the gold anytime soon.

EXCLUSIVE: NXT Champion @Obaofwwe goes face-to-face with the new No. 1 Contender and his WWE Heatwave opponent, @WWEJeVonEvans . pic.twitter.com/PqSvZNTiUm — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2025

Evans and Femi will battle at WWE Heatwave which will take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. With a stacked card including NXT and main roster talent, as well as stars from TNA Wrestling in action, it remains to be seen who will walk away as the WWE NXT Champion.