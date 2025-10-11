Watch: Oba Femi Comes Face To Face With Omos At NXT Event

Two monsters face to face.

NXT presented its latest Live Event from the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan this Friday night. The show featured names such as Trick Williams, Ricky Saints and MCMG in action.

One of the matches on the card saw Oba Femi taking on Je’Von Evans. Femi picked up the victory over the high-flying star. He couldn’t celebrate for long, however, as DarkState attacked the former NXT Champion.

It was Omos who made the save for Oba. After sending DarkState packing, the Nigerian Giant came face-to-face with Oba Femi in a surreal moment. The segment ended with Omos laying out the development star:

The former bodyguard of AJ Styles had last wrestled on WWE TV in April last year. While he had made appearances for NOAH and AAA, Omos had not competed under the WWE banner since then.

He finally made his in-ring return for the company during a similar Live Event on Thursday which also featured an unfortunate injury to a current champion.

It’s unknown what the company is planning for the Nigerian star. His live event return suggests that we might see him back on TV soon. If this latest interaction is any indication, Omos might be getting involved in a big feud upon his comeback.