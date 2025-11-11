NXT Championship Last Man Standing Match Ends With Big Return

Ricky Saints already has a new challenger for the NXT championship.

The main event of this week’s episode of NXT was a Last Man Standing match with Saints defending his title against two-time champion Trick Williams.

The brutal match saw both contestants taking a lot of punishment. The fight reached the stands towards the ending, and Williams delivered a big trick shot in what he thought was the winning move. The referee, however, was unable to count because Saints went down sitting.

The momentary lapse of concentration for Trick allowed the NXT champion to recuperate enough and he delivered a big spear to his opponent through the announce desk for the win.

Before Ricky even could even get in the ring to celebrate, however, Oba Femi’s music hit and the Ruler was shown standing on the stage as the show went off air.

Oba 'The Ruler' Femi is back!!pic.twitter.com/bv2heqUPLv — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) November 12, 2025

Femi has not been seen on NXT TV since the September 27, No Mercy event, where Ricky Saints ended his 263-day reign with NXT’s top title.

The Monster-Sized athlete has continued competing at Live Events, where he came face-to-face with the Nigerian Giant Omos recently.

The ending of tonight’s show likely also indicates the end of Williams’ quest for the title and we’ll have to see what the company is planning for him next.