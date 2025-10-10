Omos Makes WWE In-Ring Return At NXT Live Event

Omos has officially returned to in-ring action as part of a WWE NXT live event, in his first WWE match in over a year. During the event from Columbus, Ohio, Omos made quick work of Lexis King.

This match was Omos’ first WWE match since April 2024, when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. During his WWE absence, Omos competed for NOAH in January of this year and was part of AAA TripleMania XXXIII where he won a battle royal.

Omos wasn’t the only main roster talent to make the trip to Columbus for WWE NXT. The show also saw Candice LeRae defeat Kendal Grey, while DIY (Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) defeated Dark State. Bravo and Rayo, the new associates of El Grande Americano, also made the trip to defeat Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors).

With Omos' in-ring return, it remains to be seen what's next for the Nigerian Giant.