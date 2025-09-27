Ricky Saints Defeats Oba Femi to Win NXT Championship at No Mercy 2025

Ricky Saints defeated Oba Femi to win the NXT Championship at No Mercy 2025, ending Femi’s lengthy reign as champion in a high-intensity main event.

Oba Femi dominated early with his power offense, including multiple chokeslams and counters to Ricky Saints’ known spear attack. Saints showed resilience, mounting several comebacks including a Samoan Drop, various DDTs, and several nearfalls that almost secured him the win.

The climax came after Ricky Saints countered Femi’s second “Fall from Grace” powerbomb, landing a fourth DDT and scoring a clean pin to capture the NXT Championship.

Aftermath

This win marks a major shift in the NXT landscape, as Femi’s dominant run was considered one of the strongest in recent history.

The match headlined a stacked card and was pivotal to the ongoing storyline rivalry between NXT and TNA stars featured in recent programming. Ricky Saints’ NXT Championship win at No Mercy 2025 was the central moment of the night’s event.