Ricky Saints Reflects On Journey After WWE NXT Title Win

Ricky Saints is ready to usher in an ‘Absolute Era’ following his NXT Championship victory at NXT No Mercy. In the main event, Saints countered Oba’s signature Fall From Grace twice—finishing the match with back-to-back DDTs for the win.

Backstage, Saints reflected on his journey to this moment. The new WWE NXT Champion was grateful for all those who’ve supported him before declaring the start of a new era.

“What a wild ride so far. And I’m not one to be a loss for words, but tonight’s different. It’s very, very special. Tonight is a culmination of things that I didn’t think was possible, but I made it so. And not just me. People supported me. People believed in me. Fans, everybody. And now the absolute era truly begins.”

After a wild ride to the top of #WWENXT, @starkmanjones is ready to usher in the Absolute Era. ? pic.twitter.com/CBZlLlghRg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 28, 2025

Saints’ journey saw him spend close to five years with AEW before debuting for WWE in February of this year. Saints’ final year with AEW saw him go unused on TV, with his final match for the promotion occurring in March 2024.

Femi’s reign ends at 263 days, making him the seventh-longest reigning WWE NXT Champion in the history of the brand. Now, all eyes are now on Saints, who must prove this win is truly the start of a new era for his career.