Ricky Saints Comments On Potential Cody Rhodes Match In WWE

Ricky Saints is open to a rematch with Cody Rhodes.

The two stars have been linked together since Saints made his AEW debut by answering the TNT title open challenge held by the American Nightmare in 2020. The duo have become good friends since then. Ricky even got himself in trouble by being spotted with Rhodes at the 2023 Royal Rumble event while still being signed to the Tony Khan-owned promotion.

The former FTW champion was asked about a potential rematch with his mentor under the WWE banner while appearing on Busted Open Radio. Ricky Saints first said that he could see it being a great match. When Bishop Dyer talked about the history between the two, the NXT star mentioned that the story is already there:

“There is so much to it. When you add a real-life friendship to things and you have evidence and history of how things have gone, the story is within itself. I’m sure with time we’ll get to that point. It’s always funny to hear that as one of people’s dream matches. I’m with it, 1000%, obviously,”

After being kept away from spotlight for almost a year at the end of his AEW tenure, Ricky Saints has managed to turn his career around since joining NXT in February this year. He had a run with the North American Championship in April and Ricky then defeated Oba Femi at No Mercy last month to win the NXT Championship.