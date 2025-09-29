Ridge Holland Suffers Lisfranc Injury, Set For Surgery

Ridge Holland will be out of action for the forseeable future after an injury during a taping for TNA Wrestling. Holland revealed on social media that he is scheduled for surgery this Friday, October 3, due to a Lisfranc injury.

Lisfranc Injury…Surgery Friday.



See ya in abit — “ The Steam Pig” Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) September 29, 2025

Holland suffered the injury during a match against Moose, a former TNA World Champion. Their match had to be called off and Holland was unable to put weight on his foot after the match. The referee and Moose helped Holland to the back.

A Lisfranc injury occurs when one of more of the metatarsal bones in the foot are displaced from the tarsus. The injury is named after Jacques Lisfranc de St. Martin, a French surgeon who noticed the injury amongst cavalrymen in the early 1800s.

Even a simple injury is a severe setback and may require surgery and months to heal, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Fans may recall AJ Styles suffering a Lisfranc injury in late 2024. The former WWE Champion would miss close to four months of action before returning as part of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Holland has been part of WWE NXT for some time now, and was seemingly poised to play a role in the ongoing NXT-TNA InVasion storyline. Instead, he will have to watch the show from the sidelines as he recovers from this setback.