Ridge Holland Gives Update On Lisfranc Injury, Staying Positive

Ridge Holland suffered a Lisfranc injury during a taping for TNA Wrestling that brought his match with Mosse to an early end. On October 3, the Welsh Superstar went under the knife for surgery and has now shared an update on his condition.

Taking to X, Holland shared the following:

“I just wanted to give a bit of an update on the recovery. I’m just here with the family at the resort, take them away for the weekend. Get them out of the house. I’m sat here in the hotel room with my laptop and my foot up while they’re at the pool… Hopefully, I can get back into the gym Monday. I get a cast put on Thursday. I think I’ll be in that probably three weeks and then we can start weight bearing.”

Holland added that staying positive was his focus, and he is excited to get back in the gym. The former NXT Tag Team Champion added that he’s been “going absolutely crazy” during his recovery as he’s not been able to work out in the gym.

A Lisfranc injury occurs when one of more of the metatarsal bones in the foot are displaced from the tarsus. In late 2024, AJ Styles suffered a Lisfranc injury during his first match back after months away. The setback forced Styles to miss close to four months of action before returning as part of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Holland has been part of WWE NXT for some time now, and was seemingly poised to play a role in the NXT-TNA InVasion storyline. Instead, he will have to watch the show from the sidelines as he recovers from this setback.