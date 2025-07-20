Ex-Champion Debuts New Gimmick At WWE NXT Live Event

Gimmick changes are nothing new in wrestling and are often tested at a live event before they are taken to TV. In WWE NXT, Ridge Holland made a name for himself as both a face and a heel, and it appears he’s had another change in attitude.

At the July 19 WWE NXT live event in Tampa, Florida, Holland arrived with a new moniker as ‘The Steam Pig.’ Holland arrived on the scene with updated ring gear, a custom logo, and a headband, marking a significant turn from his previous character.

New look or not, Holland got the win over Tate Wilder during the fourth match of the night. This marked a successful return to the ring for the former NXT Tag Team Champion, who hasn’t wrestled on TV since May of this year.

Whether this new character sticks for Holland, time will tell. Whatever comes, the ‘Steam Pig’ steam-rolled his way to a win in Tampa.