Sareee On What Went Wrong In WWE: It Wasn’t Me!

Much was made about Sareee signing with WWE in 2020, but the high expectations fans had for her in the company ultimately fizzled out. Rather than being a dominant name like she’d been in her native Japan, Pro Wrestling’s Sun God did little during her run before parting ways with WWE in 2023.

In a new interview with Mera Wrestling, Sareee spoke about her WWE tenure, during which she worked as Sarray. Asked about what went wrong, Sareee said that what she intended and what WWE wanted simply did not gel.

“When I went to WWE in America, I didn’t want to be a villain so much as a strong wrestler. I wanted to be seen as “cool” and “strong,” but instead they made me play an anime character in a sailor uniform. They told me it suited me, but I felt like, “That’s not me!’”

The character in question was introduced in January 2022, with Sarray explaining the transformation as breaking from her shortcomings in 2021. The character, who wore a schoolgirl uniform backstage, would wrestle in a new attire, supposedly thanks to her grandmother’s medallion which had transformation powers.

Since leaving WWE, a decision Sareee made clear was due to differences with creative, she has competed for Sukeban, where she is the reigning Sukeban World Champion. Beyond Sukeban, Sareee has competed for Stardom and Marigold, the latter having ties to WWE.

While WWE’s creative wasn’t the right fit, Sareee has shown that she can thrive outside of the promotion. Now, her days of being a magical transformation girl are just a memory.