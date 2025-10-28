NXT Title Relinquished, Tournament Announced

Sol Ruca has lost both her titles in just a few days.

The NXT star who held both the Women’s North American Title and Women’s Speed Title has been out of action for a few weeks due to an undisclosed injury.

Ruca had allowed her tag team partner Zaria to step in and defend the NA title against Blake Monroe at the Halloween Havoc event this past weekend due to her health issues.

The decision, unfortunately, backfired for the high-flying star. Zaria ended up losing her title at the PPV, and the loss seems to have driven a wedge between the two.

Sol Ruca Relinquishes Speed Title

On this week’s episode of NXT, Ava caught up with Sol Ruca and Zaria backstage. She told the Women’s Speed Champion that she wanted her to focus on her recovery but also emphasized that there was no set date for her return to the ring.

When Ava asked if Ruca wanted someone to defend the Speed title for her too, Sol simply decided to relinquish the championship instead, leading to a frustrated Zaria walking out of the frame.

The NXT GM then announced that a tournament to crown the new champion will begin next week, though the participants of it have not been revealed.

Not many details are available about Sol Ruca’s injury, so it’s hard to say how long she will be out of action. In a recent social media post she had said that she was doing everything possible to be back in time for the December 6 Deadline PLE.