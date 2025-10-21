Sol Ruca Vacates NXT Women’s North American Title Due To Injury

Sol Ruca’s time as the WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion has come to an end, but without the popular Superstar being pinned. During the October 21, edition of WWE NXT, Ruca was seen walking with a crutch and a knee brace, indicating that she was dealing with an injury.

Ruca was joined by Zaria and WWE NXT GM Ava in the ring, and acknowledged that she is injured. Ruca made the difficult decision to relinquish her Women’s North American Championship, and she doesn’t know when she will be cleared.

Blake Monroe then interrupted and argued that she should be awarded the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship. Zaria took exception to this and a match between the two has been made for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

"The champion should be me!"



Should @BlakeMonroeWWE be given the Women's North American Championship?? pic.twitter.com/lsYtmmctiu — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2025

This situation is the latest setback for Ruca, who suffered a ruptured ACL in April 2023 that required surgery. That injury would force her to miss close to a year of in-ring action before she returned at WWE NXT Roadblock in March 2024.

At this time, Ruca remains the WWE Speed Women’s Champion, though said she will address the future of that reign at a later date. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sol Ruca, but her reign with the NXT Women’s North American Championship is officially over.