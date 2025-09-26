Sol Ruca & Zaria Put Friendship to the Test in WWE NXT Quiz

Zaria and Sol Ruca have proven to be an impressive duo in WWE NXT, but how well do the pair know each other outside of the ring? On social media, the pair recently took part in a ‘How Well Do You Know Each Other?’ quiz with some interesting results.

The pair agreed that Zaria would over-indulge at a restaurant, and make a joke at a bad time. Zaria is also more likely to hurt herself doing something stupid and embarrass herself in front of a wrestling crowd. As for Ruca, the pair agreed that out of the two, she’d spend too much money on clothes, be more likely to appear on Love Island, and would also be more likely to win a reality show.

The pair, known affectionately by fans as ZaRuca, didn’t agree on everything. When asked who’d be more likely to get a driving ticket, Ruca and Zaria both picked themselves. The pair both believed that they had the better chance of surviving a haunted house.

Sol Ruca and Zaria both believed that the other would be willing to lie about their birthday for free cake at a restaurant. Thinking highly of one another, the pair believed that the other would have the better chance of becoming a successful private detective.

While the pair have their share of agreements and disagreements, ZaRuca have proven to be dominant on WWE NXT programming. With Ruca already a double champion as Women’s North American Champion and WWE Speed Women’s Champion, time will tell when Zaria goes for gold of her own.