Talent Releases Inspire Heel Turn On WWE NXT

A significant heel turn took place on the May 13, edition of WWE NXT, a turn inspired in part by the recent talent releases that hit both NXT and the main roster. In a backstage segment, Taum Paxley was distraught when approached by Thea Hail and Karmen Petrovic and destroyed the dollhouse she previously loved. Paxley spoke about how those she is closest to always end up leaving her, a nod to the recent releases that saw Shotzi and Gigi Dolin cut from the company.

Paxley seemed to be jealous of the friendship Hail and Petrovic share, and this was all setting up a match between Paxley and Hail. Hail got the disqualification win as Paxley used a thumb to the eye when looked in Hail’s submission, and after the match, Paxley continued to claw at the face of Thea Hail. Referees tried to stop Tatum but she continued to attack Hail, cementing her heel turn.

While releases are rarely a good thing, it has led to a major character development for Tatum Paxley, and we’ll have to see if WWE can keep the momentum after this heel turn.