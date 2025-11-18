Tatum Paxley Makes Unfortunate Record After The Culling Betrayal On NXT Gold Rush

The Culling has turned on Tatum Paxley.

The NXT Women’s Champion defended her title against Jacy Jayne in the main event of NXT Gold Rush week 1 this Tuesday night.

Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, and Shawn Spears were in the champion’s corner while Jayne had her Fatal Influence partners to support her.

The ending of the bout saw Dame trying to help Paxley on a couple of occasions by sliding in a chair and the title belt to use on the challenger. Tatum Paxley, however, refused to do things the wrong way.

This cost her the bout in the end as Vance and Spears stopped the defending champion from getting back in the ring when she was thrown out, and Dame took Paxley out with a big kick.

Dame then threw her former teammate back in the ring for Jayne to pin her and become a 2-time NXT Women’s Champion. The show ended with The Culling standing over an unconscious Paxley.

Tatum Paxley had only won the championship at Halloween Havoc last month. With this loss, she has made a new record for the shortest reign with the title at just 23 days, beating the previous record held by Indi Hartwell.

The former champion will now most likely be feuding with Izzi Dame so we’ll have to see who challenges Jacy Jayne for the title next.