Tatum Paxley Wins WWE NXT Women’s Title At Halloween Havoc

Tatum Paxley is the brand new WWE NXT Women’s Champion, and the spooky Superstar fittingly won the gold at NXT Halloween Havoc. At the October 25, event, Paxley won the gold from Jacy Jayne, who had held the title for months.

You can check out some highlights from the match below.

.@TatumPaxley and @jacyjaynewwe are matching each other every step of the way ??? pic.twitter.com/6aoTXBiybq — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025

This was bound to happen…



EVERYONE is ejected! ? pic.twitter.com/q0coXnTF5J — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025

Paxley’s victory marks her first reign as WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Paxley won a battle royal announced at NXT Vs. TNA Showdown to earn a shot at the gold formerly held by Jacy Jayne.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Tatum Paxley, as she is now the target of every woman in WWE NXT. With Halloween Havoc also seeing the NXT Women’s North American Title change hands, the landscape of the division has shifted dramatically.