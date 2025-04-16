Thea Hail Punches Her Stand & Deliver Ticket With NXT Return

Thea Hail is back on WWE NXT programming and has a golden opportunity awaiting her at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. During the April 15, edition of WWE NXT, Hail returned to action to defeat Karmen Petrovic, earning a spot in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. That match will determine the next NXT Women’s North American Championship, a title that has been without a holder since Stephanie Vaquer surrendered the gold.

Hail did more than just punch her ticket to NXT Stand & Deliver at this week’s NXT, however. During the show, she gave Andre Chase her approval to start a new chapter of Chase U. This endorsement came as welcome new to Uriah Conners and Kale Dixon, who have been trying to convince Chase to team up.

Hail’s return has been a long-time coming for fans of the popular Chase U alum. Hail’s most recent match on TV had come at NXT Great American Bash: Night One in July 2024. On that night, Hail was unable to capture the NXT Women’s Championship, held at the time by Roxanne Perez. During her absence from TV, Hail wrestled just five times at NXT live events.

Now, Thea Hail is back and plans on winning her first taste of gold in WWE. But with a stacked match including Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Izzi Dame, and Kelani Jordan, Hail will have her work cut out for her at NXT Stand & Deliver.