The Undertaker & Bubba Ray Dudley Appear On WWE NXT

WWE NXT saw a Hall of Fame presence during the May 13, episode as The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley were a part of the show. During a backstage segment, the two legends of the ring were joined by the two female finalists of WWE LFG, Tyra Mae Steele and Zena Sterling. The four were joined by several members of the NXT Women’s division who seemed unhappy.

There were tensions at the idea of either Steele or Sterling winning WWE LFG and earning an NXT contract. The concern among the roster is that either woman joining could put their own spots on the roster and on the card at risk.

This is just the start.



While both are in the #WWELFG Finals, @MensahTamStock and @zena_wwe already have a target on their back within the NXT Women's Division. ? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/z1L33CyPxE — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2025

Steele joins WWE after seeing success in freestyle wrestling, including capturing gold at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. As for Sterling, she comes from a background in swimming and has been making headlines with her in-ring action and her outfits. Sterling’s outfit was described as being akin to lingerie by Mickie James, sparking a debate about appropriate in-ring attire in an era of women’s progression in wrestling.

