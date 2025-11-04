Wes Lee Grateful For Fan’s Support After WWE Release

Wes Lee was cut from WWE earlier this year, despite being a top name in WWE NXT and a former North American Champion. Now, Lee is showing his appreciation to everyone who has supported him in this post-WWE chapter of his life.

Taking to X, Lee, now going by Dezmond Xavier, apologized for not showing his appreciation sooner. The former Superstar admitted to being overwhelmed by the “outpouring of support and adoration” shown by fans.

I want to apologize to everyone that showed so much love for me in the midst of everything that’s happened. The outpouring of support and adoration was overwhelming to say the least and I have to thank you all for adding fuel to my fire.



it’s time to get back in my bag..? — Dezmond Xavier (@WesLee_WWE) November 4, 2025

Lee was released from WWE in early October, ending a nearly five-year tenure with the promotion. During his time, Lee broke the record for the most title defenses as North American Champion, and the record for the longest reign. His 269-day reign would eventually be surpassed by Oba Femi’s 273-day reign in October 2024.

With his WWE career behind him, Dezmond Xavier is hitting the ground running. The former Superstar has been announced for House of Glory Superclash on November 15. Wrestling REVOLVER has announced that Xavier will appear at the promotion’s Season Finale event on December 13.

It remains to be seen what else the future holds for Dezmond Xavier, and whether a WWE return could happen one day. Until then, the former Wes Lee is grateful to all those fans who are supporting him.