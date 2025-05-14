WWE Battleground 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

WWE brings Battleground back to Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, May 25, 2025, as NXT’s top stars-and some surprise guests-take center stage at the Yuengling Center.

With championship gold on the line in the cross-promotional main event, Battleground 2025 is shaping up to be another can’t miss offering by NXT.

How to Watch

Start Times:

United States: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 1:00 AM BST (Monday)

India: 6:30 AM IST (Monday)

Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (Monday)

Broadcast Details:

United States: Peacock

International: Netflix

Venue

Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Match Card

NXT Championship Match

Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne

Oba Femi, NXT’s dominant powerhouse, puts his title on the line against Myles Borne in a classic David vs. Goliath showdown. Borne has steadily climbed the ranks and now faces his toughest test yet against the physically imposing champion.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

In a cross-promotional dream match, NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends her title against TNA’s powerhouse, Jordynne Grace. The partnership between WWE and TNA has made this high-stakes clash possible, and both women are coming off a recent tag team victory, adding extra momentum to their rivalry.

TNA World Championship Match

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams

Another result of the WWE-TNA partnership, this bout sees TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defend his title against former NXT Champion Trick Williams. Williams aims to make history by bringing the TNA World Title to NXT, while Hendry looks to prove himself on a bigger stage.

Singles Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks Lorenzo

Former allies turned rivals, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo settle their score in a personal grudge match. Their long-running story comes to a head as they face off one-on-one.