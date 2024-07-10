WWE MSK: What Happened To The NXT Tag Team?

MSK, aka The Rascalz, are back together on WWE NXT programming, and this has been quite the journey for all members of the group.

On this week’s WWE NXT, Wes Lee was in a somber mood as he reflected on his loss to North American Champion Oba Femi at Heatwave. Just as it appeared Lee was ready to say goodbye to NXT, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz emerged to loud T-N-A chants from the crowd. The duo reflected on their past with Lee and were able to convince him not to leave NXT behind. On the contrary, Lee, Miguel, and Wentz will face Gallus on next week’s show.

Before WWE NXT

MSK’s history dates back to December 2015 when Lee (known as Dezmond Xaiver at the time) first teamed with Wentz. After teaming for years and holding gold in CZW and AAW, the duo added Trey Miguel and Myron Reed into the group in April 2018 and dubbed themselves ‘The Rascalz.’ That same year, the group, minus reed, joined Impact Wrestling with their names shortened to Dez, Trey, and Wentz. The group became a staple of the tag-team scene though the Tag Team Championships continued to allude them. In November 2020, it was revealed that the group would be leaving Impact amid interest from both WWE and AEW.

Arriving In WWE NXT

Xavier and Wentz debuted in WWE NXT in January 2021, now under the names of Wes Lee and Nash Carter respectively, while Miguel would later return to Impact. It was during this run that Wes and Carter were dubbed MSK and wasted no time in establishing themselves as a top team in the brand. A month after their debut, MSK won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and by April had become the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

The pair held the titles for six months and would dispatch of teams like Tommaso Ciampa &Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch along the way. Their reign would end at the hands of Imperium at NXT Stand & Deliver in April 2022.

The Nash Carter Release

Around the time of MSK’s second tag title win, Nash Carter’s ex-wife Kimber Lee publicly claimed that she had been abused by the NXT wrestler. At the time, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE did not find Lee’s claims to be credible which is why they did not back out of plans to put the titles on the tag-team. After Kimber Lee shared a photo of Carter parodying Adolf Hitler though, the decision was made to release him and MSK was stripped of the tag titles.

Now, Nash, once again known as Zachary Wentz, is back, alongside Trey Miguel. With the WWE NXT-TNA Wrestling crossover proving a hit so far, fans can expect many more exciting moments from the trio moving forward.