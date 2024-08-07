Rascalz Members React To Wes Lee’s Betrayal

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz share their thoughts on Wes Lee’s shocking betrayal on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

WWE fans are still stunned after Lee turned on Miguel and Wentz on the August 6 episode of NXT. The shocking moment happened after MSK (Lee & Wentz) finally had an opportunity to reclaim the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships with Miguel at ringside from Axiom and Nathan Frazer in the main event.

Both teams gave their all in an exciting matchup to end the show. MSK came close to winning the match, but the champions proved too much to handle. The finish came when Axiom landed the Golden Ratio to get the pin on Lee. After the match, MSK and Miguel shook hands with the winners out of respect. The champions would head backstage while The Rascalz exchanged hugs in the middle ring.

Fans in attendance thought that would end the show as they began to leave the performance center. However, Lee decided to turn on his friends by landing a superkick on Miguel and a low blow on Wentz. The former WWE NXT North American Champion continued the assault on both TNA Wrestling superstars outside the ring to end the episode.

After coming to terms with what happened, the Rascalz members finally shared their thoughts on what occurred on social media. Both expressed that they are heartbroken over what happened, with Wentz admitting that he still loves Lee.

I don’t even know what to say right now.

Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe it.

I still love you brother.? pic.twitter.com/9olTlaf7jk — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) August 7, 2024 - Advertisement -

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Lee has any regrets about what he did.

Wes Lee’s Response To Betraying The Rascalz?

Since the shocking conclusion, Lee hasn’t given fans a logical reason for his betrayal. The only response he has shared was in response to a tweet from NXT General Manager Ava.

After the episode ended, Ava asked Lee on X why he attacked his friends, and “The Kardiac Kid” sent a GIF with the caption, “Because I felt like it.”

Lee may address his actions in next week’s NXT episode, but the company has yet to advertise him for the show. Whatever the reasoning, fans should expect that the Rascalz will want to confront him about it.