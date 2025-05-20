WWE NXT: Jasper Troy Makes Explosive Debut, Attacks Oba Femi

The May 20, 2025 episode of WWE NXT delivered the final buildup to NXT Battleground, scheduled for this Sunday in Tampa, Florida. The show featured a special musical segment with Joe Hendry and Trick Williams, but it was the intense face-to-face confrontation between NXT Champion Oba Femi and his challenger Myles Borne that became the night’s most talked-about moment, thanks to a shocking debut.

Myles Borne, who earned his championship opportunity by winning a 25-man battle royal on the May 6 episode of NXT, stood face-to-face with the dominant champion Oba Femi in the ring. The two exchanged words in what has been billed as a true “David vs. Goliath” matchup heading into Battleground. Borne, who is partially deaf and uses hearing aids, has embraced his underdog status, while Femi has been dismissive of his challenger’s chances.

As their intense verbal confrontation came to a close, the arena was suddenly rocked by the arrival of Jasper Troy, the recent winner of WWE’s “Legends and Future Greats” (LFG) competition. Troy, who alongside Tyra Mae Steele earned an NXT contract by winning the season finale of WWE LFG on May 18, rushed the ring and immediately attacked the imposing NXT Champion.

The 340-pound former collegiate football player (real name Antoine Frazier) laid out Oba Femi with several powerful moves, sending a clear message to the entire NXT roster.

This moment had been foreshadowed several weeks earlier on the April 29 episode of NXT, when The Undertaker appeared backstage and warned Femi about upcoming challenges from the LFG talents, specifically mentioning Troy.

Earlier in the night, NXT General Manager Ava had congratulated both Troy and Steele during a backstage segment, where Troy boldly stated, “I’m going to make an impact and it starts tonight.” The powerhouse certainly delivered on that promise, creating a memorable moment that has fans buzzing about his future in NXT.

The episode also featured matches including Je’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy vs. Ashante Thee Adonis in a Number One Contender Match, Kelani Jordan vs. ZARIA, Chase University (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price), and Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs. The musical segment between TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Trick Williams added entertainment value ahead of their championship match at Battleground.

NXT Battleground takes place this Sunday, May 25, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The event will feature Oba Femi defending his NXT Championship against Myles Borne, along with several other high-profile matches including Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Championship against Trick Williams and Stephanie Vaquer putting her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Jordynne Grace.