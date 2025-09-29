WWE Spoils NXT Mystery Attacker With Edited Website Reveal

At WWE NXT No Mercy, Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Title against Lola Vice, after a mystery person attacked Vice. Despite this mystery being one of the biggest talking points coming out of No Mercy, WWE has now spoiled the reveal.

On WWE.com, it was revealed that Laney Reid was the masked figure who attacked Vice during the match. WWE’s initial report of the match started by saying:

“Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a shocking assist from Lainey Reid.”

This article has since been edited and now reads “Jacy Jayne is still the NXT Women’s Champion, but not without some controversy.” Despite this edit, this reveal was caught by fans before being removed.

Reid has been trying to win over Jayne and Fallon Henley in recent weeks. With Fatal Influence recently losing Jazmyn Nyx, it appears that Reid could be trying to fill her spot in the group.

WHO JUST TOOK OUT LOLA VICE!?#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/Y4L5R07FLh — The New Scott Show (@thenewscottshow) September 28, 2025

Reid had been set to challenge WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca at No Mercy but it was claimed that an injury forced her to withdraw from the match. During the show, Reid was spotted wearing a walking boot, and was confronted by Vice.

WWE has had its share of mystery attackers in the past, but this mystery already appears to be solved. Time will tell if WWE will stick with plans for Reid to be the attacker or change plans after this unplanned reveal.