WWE NXT Preview: High Stakes, Title Matches & Surprises Ahead of No Mercy

WWE NXT returns to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, this Tuesday night at 8 PM ET on CW Network (and streaming on Netflix worldwide), as the brand shifts into high gear on the road to NXT No Mercy.

North American Champion Ethan Page puts his pride on the line in a Flag Match against Tavion Heights, while Tag Team Champions DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) defend against powerhouses Hank Walker & Tank Ledger in a can’t-miss clash.

The women’s roster spotlights a triple threat elimination match for the next shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, with Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx), The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley), and Sol Ruca & Zaria battling it out for supremacy. Plus, Faby Apache collides with Lainey Reid in the first round of the Women’s Speed Championship tournament.

Meanwhile, Je’Von Evans and Josh Briggs look to settle their heated rivalry after last week’s wild brawl, and Trick Williams will call out #DIY following their dramatic confrontation.

WWE NXT Announced Matches and Segments:

Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights – Flag Match

– Flag Match DarkState (c) vs. Hank & Tank – NXT Tag Team Championship match

– NXT Tag Team Championship match Fatal Influence vs. The Culling vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria – Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Elimination Match

– Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Elimination Match Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reid – Women’s Speed Championship Tournament First Round Match

– Women’s Speed Championship Tournament First Round Match Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

Trick Williams calls out #DIY

Expect additional appearances and surprises as NXT continues its march toward No Mercy. Don’t miss what promises to be a monumental episode with championship implications and unresolved vendettas coming to a head.