WWE Changes NXT-TNA Invasion Event Name to Showdown

WWE and TNA Wrestling will collide on October 7, but fans won’t be seeing an “Invasion.” Instead, the event will officially be branded as “Showdown.” During the September 30 episode of WWE NXT, the upcoming crossover was referred to as Showdown, with the “Invasion” name quietly dropped. WWE’s original choice had been a nod to the 2001 storyline where WCW and ECW talent “invaded” the WWF.

While WWE hasn’t given a public reason for the rebrand, the change comes after backlash surrounding the word “Invasion.” The October 7 event takes place exactly two years after Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Israeli outlet Israel Hayom criticized WWE’s choice of wording, writing:

“The term Invasion, on such a sensitive date, which directly recalls the infiltration of Hamas terrorists into the southern communities and the mass killings of Israelis and Americans, raises questions about who in the organisation is responsible for this preposterous decision.”

Some fans also took issue with the Invasion logo using a prominent red V. While this was the logo used back in 2001, it was argued that the red V was similar to a red downward triangle, a Hamas symbol.

So the WWE has an event called “Invasion” being broadcast on October 7th and the logo is a red downward triangle?



That’s either a very unfortunate coincidence, or someone in the marketing team needs to get fired. pic.twitter.com/LeX3RknldI — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) September 29, 2025

With the ‘InVasion’ name ditched, the two teams were selected during WWE NXT for the upcoming Showdown. The event will feature two four-on-four elimination tag-team matches, as well as a winner-takes-all tag-title match between TNA’s Hardy Boyz and NXT’s Dark State.

This rebranding highlights the importance of cultural awareness when making creative decisions in wrestling. Fans can expect a historic crossover when NXT-TNA Showdown takes place on October 7.