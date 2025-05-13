WWE Officially Names New Faction ‘The High Ryze’

WWE has officially named the trio of Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe as “The High Ryze” following a trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The company filed for the trademark on May 12, covering the standard entertainment services description for wrestling performances and related media content. The name was confirmed during the May 12 episode of NXT when it appeared during Lee’s entrance for his match against Tony D’Angelo.

The trio of Wes Lee, Tyson, and Tyriek are now called The High Ryze. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YUzYuq1jCp — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) May 14, 2025

The alliance between the three performers has been building on WWE programming for several months prior to receiving its official name.

Lee secured a victory in his match against D'Angelo, who was distracted by a video message from Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. In the video, Stacks claimed to have located Adriana Rizzo's safehouse, continuing their ongoing storyline.